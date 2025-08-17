Pato informs BBM about WG hosting

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) floated the possibility of hosting the World Games (WG) in the country in 2033.

PSC chairman Patrick “Pato”Gregorio said he told President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. about the prospects of hosting the biggest sporting event where the non-Olympic sports are played.

Gregorio first discussed hosting with International World Games Association president José Perurena López and chief executive officer Joachim Gossow while he was in Chengdu, China recently.

“I presented the prospect of hosting the World Games here to the President. We are reviewing the documents for bidding,” Gregorio said.

“It is a beautiful event with 110 countries and it is manageable with 500 delegates. Even the SEA (Southeast Asian) Games has a bigger delegation.”

The Philippines is fast becoming a hub for international tournaments.

In fact, the Philippines will host the 3rd FIG Junior World Artistic Gymnastics Championships at the Marriott Grand Ballroom from 20 to 24 November as well as the first FIFA Women’s Futsal World Cup from 21 November to 7 December.

There is also the 50th anniversary of the Thrilla in Manila in October.

Gregorio said having competitions like the World Games come to the Philippines will only strengthen the grassroots program as it exposes the youth to international stars in different events.

“When you go to international events and you let the people watch, they will find someone who they will emulate and idolize. They will pick up the sport,” Gregorio said.

“That is the strategy behind it. The realization is that they get exposed to the sport and like it. It starts with that decision.”