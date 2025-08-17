NYC mayoral race: Entrepreneur Joseph Hernandez pushes safety and reforms

Joseph Hernandez, a 52-year-old entrepreneur who emigrated from Cuba as a child, has announced his candidacy for New York City mayor, positioning himself as a sharp contrast to Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani.

Hernandez, who leads Blue Water Venture Partners and has founded multiple healthcare and pharmaceutical firms, said he entered the race out of concern for the city’s direction. His priorities include expanding the police force by 10,000 officers, converting vacant office spaces into affordable housing, and using artificial intelligence to improve city services.

“The city is not safe,” Hernandez said in an interview with Fox News, stressing the need for stronger public safety measures. He added that his campaign is driven by personal history, recalling how his family fled Fidel Castro’s rule in Cuba and rebuilt their lives in the United States.

While critics warn his candidacy could divide moderate and conservative voters, Hernandez has filed a lawsuit pushing for ranked-choice voting in the general election, arguing it would better reflect voter preferences.