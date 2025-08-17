NTX is about to take over your stan list — here’s why

The rising South Korean boy group NTX just touched down in the Philippines, and let’s just say, hearts were snatched.

In an exclusive sit-down interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, the boys spilled one of their biggest manifestations: to chart on Billboard. And honestly? With their sound, visuals and vibe? It’s giving a global domination.

Formed by Victory Company, NTX (known as Neo Tracks No.X) debuted on 30 March 2021 with the bop “Kiss The World” from their EP Full of Lovescapes. From the jump, they’ve been genre-blenders, mixing pop, hip-hop, R&B, and EDM into a sonic smoothie that’s both fresh and familiar.

Their name isn’t just a flex, it’s a mission. NTX is here to break boundaries, explore new sounds, and expand the K-pop map worldwide. The eight-member group consists of Hyeongjin, Yunhyeok, Xiha (formerly Jaemin), Changhun, Hojun, Rawhyun, Eunho and Seungwon.

Each member brings his own flavor, from vocal slayage to rap precision, from stage charisma to behind-the-scenes production. It’s giving multi-talented kings.

The fans of NTX are known as NTFUL, combining “NTX” and “Beautiful” to reflect the cherished moments between the group and their supporters.

Leading NTX with undeniable charisma, 24-year-old Hyeongjin stands as the group’s main vocalist and emotional core. Alongside him, Yunhyeok showcases his versatility as lead vocalist, lead dancer, and rapper — bringing both power and precision to every stage.

Xiha commands attention as NTX’s main dancer, pairing dynamic movement with his role as sub vocalist. Changhun adds depth to the group’s sound as lead rapper and vocalist, seamlessly blending rhythm and melody. Meanwhile, Hojun supports the vocal line as a sub vocalist, contributing warmth and harmony to NTX’s performances.

Behind the scenes and on stage, Rawhyun plays a pivotal role as lead rapper, sub vocalist and producer — infusing the group’s music with creativity and edge. Eunho captivates fans with his dual talents as lead vocalist and producer, shaping both the voice and vision of NTX. Rounding out the lineup is Seungwon, the group’s youngest member, who shines as lead dancer, sub rapper and vocalist

Their journey’s been a steady glow-up. After mini-albums Odd Hour (2023) and Hold X (2024), NTX dropped their second full-length album Over Track in March 2025. The lead single “Over N Over” is pure earworm energy that is co-created with producers from YG Entertainment, no less.

The boys also played a mini game, “Who’s the Most Hype: NTX Edition,” and served not one, not two, but three signature aegyo poses. Filipino fans? Absolutely melting.

With a K-pop fandom that’s loyal, loud, and full of love, the Philippines is the perfect next stop in NTX’s global journey. From Japan to Southeast Asia, their fanbase is growing fast, and Manila’s ready to stan.