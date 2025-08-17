Notorious criminal killed, 4 soldiers hurt

JOLO, Sulu — A notorious criminal and prime suspect in the killing of the former Sulu police provincial director was killed during a firefight with soldiers in Maimbung, Sulu on Saturday.

Four soldiers were wounded.

Maj. Gen. Leonardo I. Peña, commander of the 11th Infantry “Alakdan” Division and Joint Task Force-Orion, said the clash happened in Barangay Kapok Punggol.

The suspect, Alganer Dahim, alias Wangbu, was the second most wanted criminal in Sulu. He was linked to multiple crimes, including the 2009 ambush killing of P/Col. Julasirim Kasim and the murder of three members of the Amil family. Dahim was also involved in large-scale illegal drug operations in Parang, Indanan and Maimbung.

cRecovered from the site were magazines, ammunition and other war materiel.

Peña affirmed the army’s commitment to law enforcement, saying, “There is no place for criminals to hide in Sulu, and justice will catch those who sow violence and fear.”

The 11th Infantry Division and Joint Task Force Orion will continue coordinated operations with police to maintain peace and security in the province.

“We assure the people of Sulu that your Army will remain steadfast in protecting communities and building a safer environment,” Peña said.