Mom, son nabbed; P2.7M in drugs seized in Hermosa

Hermosa, Bataan — A mother and son were arrested while P2.7 million worth of suspected shabu was seized during a buy-bust operation here on Saturday.

According to Hermosa Police Chief Major Winston Norte, personnel from his office conducted the operation along the Roman Superhighway in Barangay Cataning on the said date.

Also recovered at the crime scene were a caliber .38 pistol with live ammunition, an electronic weighing scale, a cellphone, a lighter, and P4,000 in marked money used in the transaction.

The suspects were identified as residents of the neighboring town of Orani. They were caught red-handed selling illegal drugs to an undercover agent.

Norte said the mother admitted to selling illicit drugs for the past three years, adding that this was the first time she was arrested alongside her son.

She said they were planning to return to Marawi City after selling one kilo of the suspected shabu and had already purchased tickets prior to their arrest.

The mother and her son are set to face multiple charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, as well as illegal possession of firearms.