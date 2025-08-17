MILF tightens rules on peace talks

COTABATO CITY — The Moro Islamic Liberation Front has told its commanders and officials to strictly avoid joining any government-led normalization or decommissioning activities unless they have written approval from MILF leadership.

The directive, signed by MILF Chairman Al Hajj Murad Ebrahim on 16 August, requires all Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (BIAF) commanders and MILF officials to get formal permission before engaging with the national government or the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU).

Ebrahim referenced a 19 July resolution that temporarily halted the fourth and final phase of decommissioning MILF fighters and weapons. He emphasized the importance of following official channels and warned that any unauthorized involvement would be seen as a serious breach of discipline and could lead to administrative action.

This move signals a cautious shift in the peace process between the MILF and the government.

OPAPRU responds

David Diciano, head of the Office for Bangsamoro Transformation under OPAPRU, expressed disappointment at MILF’s decision. He pushed back against claims that the government hasn’t delivered on its promises, highlighting that about P4 billion has been spent since 2019 to support decommissioned combatants. This includes P100,000 cash assistance per fighter, PhilHealth coverage, and livelihood training.

Diciano also revealed that P488 million was set aside for Phase 4 in 2023 but was returned to the treasury after the suspension. He stressed that many MILF members are ready for decommissioning and said, “The decision of a few should not deprive the aspirations of the many.”

Senate joins the conversation

The suspension also caught the attention of Congress. On 4 August, Senator Imee Marcos filed a resolution calling for a legislative inquiry, citing concerns about public safety, national security, and the overall Bangsamoro peace process.

Malacañang calls for dialogue

Meanwhile, the Palace urged both sides to keep talking. At a 1 August press briefing, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the government has consistently set aside funds to help former rebels reintegrate into civilian life.

“It’s a sad development, but we remain hopeful that upcoming talks will yield positive results,” Castro said. She assured that the government is ready to support MILF fighters who want to transition to a peaceful, normal life.

With the final phase of decommissioning suspended and stricter rules on engagement, the peace process faces a critical moment. Both sides are standing firm, and the challenge now is to find common ground and keep the Bangsamoro peace roadmap moving forward.