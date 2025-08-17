Metrobank, chief reap industry plums

Universal bank Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank) was named the Best Managed Bank in the Philippines and its president, Fabian Dee, as the Best Bank CEO at the 2025 The Asian Banker (TAB) Leadership Achievement Awards held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel.

“For his visionary leadership in strengthening fundamentals, expanding the business, advancing operational excellence, cultivating talent and driving digital innovation, the award for Best Bank CEO in the Philippines is given to Metrobank’s president Fabian S. Dee, and under his leadership, Metrobank is recognized as the Best Managed Bank in the Philippines,” according to the Asian Banker.

“Metrobank’s vision to empower clients through tailored financial solutions has supported its financial performance, diversified franchise, and focus on operational excellence. It has sustained profitability through prudent lending, disciplined cost management and sound asset quality,” the publication said.

The Asian Banker also noted the Bank’s loan performance that is supported by its responsible credit strategies, active risk management, and a solid capital base that helped it to achieve a sustainable portfolio expansion over the years.

It also highlighted how Metrobank’s extensive branch network, experienced relationship managers, and investment specialists effectively served various target segments, including the middle market and large corporates.

Moreover, it underscored Metrobank’s digital transformation initiatives that helped enhance customers’ experience and increased employees’ productivity and service quality.