McDonald’s PH launches digital rewards program with Heart Evangelista

McDonald’s Philippines has rolled out MyMcDonald’s Rewards, the country’s first fully digital quick-service restaurant loyalty program, giving customers a chance to earn points and redeem free McDonald’s favorites with every order.

Accessible through the McDonald’s App, the program allows diners to collect points by scanning their Rewards QR code before ordering at any counter, Drive-Thru, or Self-Order Kiosk. Customers earn one point for every P10 spent, which can later be redeemed for popular menu items.

A hundred points can get diners a medium fries, cheeseburger, Oreo McFlurry, or Monster Coke Float. At 150 points, customers can claim one-piece Chicken McDo, a double cheeseburger, McChicken, or a six-piece Chicken McNuggets. With 200 points, fans can enjoy bigger meals like a Big Mac, BFF fries, two-piece Chicken McDo, or a Quarter Pounder with Cheese.

Heart Evangelista, who has long been a McDonald’s fan, joins the brand in celebrating the launch.

“MyMcDonald’s Rewards was built for our fans. It’s our way of saying thank you for making McDonald’s part of your everyday moments,” said Ada Almendras-Lazaro, Chief Marketing Officer of McDonald’s Philippines. “And we couldn’t be more thrilled to be launching this new platform with Heart Evangelista, a long-time McDonald’s fan, and show the country all the feel-good rewards and experiences that the program has in store for everyone.”

The program is available nationwide via the McDonald’s App, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play Store.