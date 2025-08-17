Maxxis and CST roll out new tires for every kind of ride

Two global tire brands under AP Blue Whale Corporation, Maxxis and CST, have introduced a fresh batch of tires in the Philippines, aiming to cover almost every corner of the market from SUVs and pickups to scooters and electric vehicles. The launches, held this August, gathered dealers and members of the motoring press to showcase seven new models.

Maxxis unveiled two additions to its RAZR line. The RAZR HT780 is a highway terrain tire designed for SUVs and utility vehicles that see more paved roads than dirt tracks. Built with a new silica compound and an optimized tread pitch, it promises a quieter drive, longer tread life, and better wet and dry braking.

For those who spend weekends off the beaten path, the RAZR AT781 takes care of the rough stuff. It features reinforced compounds for durability and an advanced groove design to improve grip on gravel, mud and wet roads.

CST, on the other hand, introduced the Sahara AT318, another all-terrain tire built to withstand harsher conditions. Its most striking feature is the “tiger tooth” shoulder design, meant to dig into loose surfaces and add traction during air-downs.

As electric vehicles slowly gain traction in the Philippines, both Maxxis and CST put forward new models specifically for them.

Maxxis presented the Victra Sport EV, an ultra-high-performance all-season tire tailored for the instant torque and heavier weight of electric cars. Using high-dispersion nanotechnology, sound-absorbing foams, and a next-generation low rolling resistance compound, it aims to balance efficiency with grip. This model already picked up recognition overseas, winning a SEMA Best New Product Award.

CST offers the Saleks E.X1, its own EV-specific tire. Built around what the company calls SALEKS technology, Silica compound, All-around driving, Low rolling resistance, Engineered for EVs, Kinder to the environment, and Soundless driving, the E.X1 is meant to deliver smoother, quieter, and more efficient trips.

Not forgetting two-wheelers, both brands also rolled out new scooter tires.

Maxxis launched the Victra S98 CT, designed for daily commutes in the city. With a high-grip compound and optimized tread, it promises stable handling in both wet and dry conditions. Its reinforced casing extends tire life while offering dependable grip on urban roads.

CST introduced the Ride Scoop CM-SC01, a sport-touring scooter tire with a distinct V-shaped tread. It uses a semi-hot-melt compound similar to track tires, giving it strong dry performance while still maintaining quick water drainage in the rain.