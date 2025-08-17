Marjorie Barretto's youngest, Leon, graduates from college

A back-to-back celebration for the Barrettos!

Just days after Marjorie Barretto completed her college degree, her youngest and only son, Leon Barretto, also graduated.

“Insane to think I’ve just finished college—my entire educational journey, for that matter. It was definitely a difficult yet fulfilling ride,” Leon wrote in an Instagram post.

He also penned a heartfelt message to his mother, thanking her for making his achievement possible.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the love, guidance, and support of my mom. Mom, no words can express how grateful and blessed I am to have you. You made sure I had a good life and encouraged me to prioritize my education. Because of that, finishing school despite all the challenges and opportunities along the way became the best decision I’ve ever made. The growth I’ve experienced in college is truly unmatched,” he said.

Leon also took the time to thank his sister, actress Julia Barretto, for her constant support.

“To my sister Julia, thank you for taking care of me during these past years. It meant so much—not just because you helped Mom, but because of the belief and potential you’ve always seen in me. I wouldn’t be who I am today without your support,” he shared.

Julia celebrated her brother’s milestone with a photo of them together in toga, writing: “I’m so proud of you @theleonbarretto,” followed by a heart emoji.

Eldest sister Dani Barretto also expressed her pride in an Instagram story: “So proud of you @theleonbarretto!!! Congratulations.” She later posted a family photo with Julia, Leon, and Marjorie, captioned: “Our graduates!”

Just last week, Marjorie herself graduated from the Philippine Women’s University at age 51.

“For years, finishing college was a dream tucked away—paused for show business, raising children, public service, business, and building a life. But God never forgot. In His perfect time, He gave me the courage to return, the strength to push through, and the joy of crossing this finish line,” she reflected.

As a proud mother to Leon, she also penned a message underscoring the importance of education for a man who will one day lead a family.

“My only son graduates college. As his mother, it was always important to me that he finish his studies—because I know that as a man, it means carrying the responsibility of being strong, capable, and one day, a good provider for his own family,” she wrote.

“Leon, you honored our wishes. I watched you study so hard, sometimes too hard that I had to remind you to rest. Yesterday, all your sacrifices shone through—you made us so proud. Your sisters are just as proud of you, cheering you on every step of the way,” she added.