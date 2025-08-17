Manila lights up Zobel Roxas St.

In an effort to deter crime and improve safety, Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso has installed new lighting along a stretch of Zobel Roxas Street in the San Andres Bukid district.

The project, which was switched on last Friday, includes 49 new lamp posts and 93 LED luminaires. The street is a wide road connecting Manila to Makati City.

According to a statement from the mayor’s office, the area has been a site for crime and traffic accidents, as shown by police records.

“When roads are well-lit, accidents are better avoided and criminals will think twice before committing a crime,” Domagoso said.

The newly installed lights are energy-efficient and have a lifespan of more than four years. The project was overseen by Manila City Electrician Chief Randy Sadac and his team, whom Domagoso thanked for their dedication.