Lynk & Co opens flagship, debuts 08 EM-P

Lynk & Co has planted a bigger flag in the Philippine market with the opening of its new flagship dealership, Lynk & Co North EDSA, in Quezon City. The showroom, situated along EDSA in Barangay PhilAm, marks another milestone in the brand’s expanding presence in the country.
The launch also doubled as the stage for the local debut of the Lynk & Co 08 EM-P, a premium plug-in hybrid SUV that mixes sleek Swedish-inspired design with modern electrification.
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte joined executives from United Asia Automotive Group Inc. (UAAGI), Beatitude Auto Group, and Lynk & Co’s global team for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The new facility, spanning 250 square meters, can showcase up to six vehicles at a time. Aside from the display area, it includes a coffee bar, lounge spaces, and a merchandise section, giving the dealership a lifestyle-oriented atmosphere rather than a purely transactional one.
Behind the glass walls of the showroom, Lynk & Co backs its lineup with a comprehensive aftersales program. Hybrid and electric vehicles carry an 8-year or 200,000 km warranty, while conventional SUVs come with 5 years or 150,000 km coverage. The North EDSA branch also has a three-bay service center, including one dedicated for EVs.
The highlight of the event was the unveiling of the 08 EM-P. First teased at the Manila International Auto Show earlier this year, the SUV is now officially part of Lynk & Co’s local roster. At its core is a 3DHT Evo dual-motor electric drive system paired with a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine, delivering a combined 381 PS and 615 Nm of torque. It can sprint from zero to 100 km/h in 6.5 seconds, while offering up to 205 km in pure electric range and as much as 1,400 km when running as a hybrid.
The 08 EM-P leans toward comfort and tech. It carries Nappa leather seats with massage and ventilation, a 15.4-inch infotainment display with wireless smartphone connectivity, and a 23-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. Safety is covered by a Level-2 advanced driver assistance suite, which includes adaptive cruise control, collision warnings, lane keeping, blind spot detection, and even a transparent chassis camera view.
Lynk & Co priced the SUV starting at P2.498 million, with pre-orders already open nationwide. Buyers also get peace of mind through an 8-year battery warranty and two years of free periodic maintenance service.
The North EDSA dealership is the brand’s sixth in the country, joining branches in Alabang, Angeles, Bonifacio Global City, Iloilo and Quezon Avenue. More outlets are set to follow as Lynk & Co strengthens its footprint in the Philippines.
With the new hub and the arrival of the 08 EM-P, Lynk & Co is signaling that its push into the local premium SUV and electrified vehicle segment is only just getting started.