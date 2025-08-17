Lynk & Co opens flagship, debuts 08 EM-P

Lynk & Co has planted a bigger flag in the Philippine market with the opening of its new flagship dealership, Lynk & Co North EDSA, in Quezon City. The showroom, situated along EDSA in Barangay PhilAm, marks another milestone in the brand’s expanding presence in the country.

The launch also doubled as the stage for the local debut of the Lynk & Co 08 EM-P, a premium plug-in hybrid SUV that mixes sleek Swedish-inspired design with modern electrification.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte joined executives from United Asia Automotive Group Inc. (UAAGI), Beatitude Auto Group, and Lynk & Co’s global team for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The new facility, spanning 250 square meters, can showcase up to six vehicles at a time. Aside from the display area, it includes a coffee bar, lounge spaces, and a merchandise section, giving the dealership a lifestyle-oriented atmosphere rather than a purely transactional one.