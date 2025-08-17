LTO distributes over 2K moto plates

The Land Transportation Office-National Capital Region (LTO-NCR) has distributed 2,143 motorcycle plates in the last week as part of its “Palit Plaka Program.”

Plates were distributed from 8 to 15 August at SM malls, as well as at regional, district and extension offices on weekdays, with special half-day operations on Saturdays.

LTO-NCR regional director Roque Verzosa III said the program will continue until October, with more distribution sites planned to make the process easier for motorcycle owners.

“The Palit Plaka Program will continue until the end of October this year, and your LTO-NCR, which also aims to bring the program closer to the public, is now holding the distribution operations in locations more convenient and more accessible to the motorcycle owners,” Verzosa said.

“We are in the malls like SM and Robinsons. We will also be in the barangays soon,” he added.

LTO-NCR distributed 883 plates at SM North EDSA and SM City Sta. Mesa on 8 and 11 August, while 984 plates were released during Saturday operations on 9 August.

Another 276 plates were given out at PITX on 13 August and SM Manila on 15 August.

Assistant regional director Dennis P. Barrion said the Saturday operations were launched in response to public requests.

“Many of our fellow Filipinos have work during weekdays, so we opened weekend schedules to serve them,” Barrion said.

The LTO-NCR is also reminding the public that they can check the status of their plate releases through the office’s online portals.

The Palit Plaka Program, which was launched on 31 July, covers motorcycles with a 7-character plate, those with a 6-character green plate registered in 2017 or earlier, and those still using their temporary MV File Number as a plate registered in 2017 or earlier.