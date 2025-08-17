Llover crushes Concepcion

Unbeaten Filipino bantamweight Kenneth Llover battered Panamanian two-time world champion Luis Concepcion en route to an eighth-round stoppage Sunday night at Winford Resort Casino.

Referee Carlo Baluyut called a halt to the action at the 2:27 mark as Concepcion, fighting for the first time in two years, took a wide assortment of head shots that saw him stagger.

Llover, 22, had scored knockdowns in the second and third rounds and appeared poised to pull the plug on Concepcion’s bid to score an upset.

But Concepcion gallantly stood his ground and even landed several hard punches as Llover struggled to find the right combinations needed to get the job done.

In the end, Llover managed to land heavily and Concepcion could no longer endure the fresh punishment.

The win raised Llover’s win-loss record to 15-0 with ten knockouts while the loss dropped Concepcion’s mark to 40-12 with 29 knockouts.

Next up for Llover is a world title eliminator against Landi Ngxeke of South Africa in Japan in October.