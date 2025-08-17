Leapfrogging students into 21st century learning

Globe and Khan Academy Philippines (KAP) have formalized their partnership to deliver digital learning to more students in the country.

Officials from the telecommunications company and the digital learning provider signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the partnership wherein Globe will enable students, especially in underserved areas, to access KAP’s extensive library of videos and lessons through its internet services.

Signing the MoU were KAP executive director Denise Fabella, KAP president and CEO Geraldine B. Acuña-Sunshine, Globe chief sustainability and corporate communications officer Yoly Crisanto, and Globe sustainability and social responsibility director Apple Evangelista.

Under the collaboration that supports the Department of Education’s programs on school digitalization, KAP’s lessons in STEM, digital literacy, online safety and essential life skills will be made accessible online or through the GlobeOne app.

Khanmigo, KAP’s artificial intelligence-teaching assistant that makes administrative work easier for teachers, will also be made accessible to help them have greater learning impact. Khanmigo can work in multiple local Philippine languages upon prompting, such as Tagalog, Waray, Cebuano, Hiligaynon and Ilocano.

The collaboration will include an employee volunteer program for Globe employees to engage with partner schools and communities on how to use KAP’s educational resources.

“Education must evolve with the times. We use technology to make learning easier and more effective for both students and teachers,” Crisanto said. “By working with Khan Academy Philippines, we’re opening doors to leapfrog our students to 21st century learning. Using the GlobeOne app, the pedagogy is inclusive, relevant and within reach.”

Meanwhile, Acuña-Sunshine said, “This is the future and digitization is the way forward. We’re not just talking about physical classrooms anymore. We’re imagining classrooms with screens, smart tools, and open access to a world of knowledge. This is bayanihan in action. Every small contribution, every act of support, helps build something bigger than ourselves.”

Globe and KAP are calling on students, teachers, parents and school administrators to access digital learning through the Khan Academy platform.

To access KAP, visit: https://www.khanacademy.org/. The platform can also be accessed through the GlobeOne app. Click the Essentials button, then select Khan Academy.