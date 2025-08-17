Judicial independence

In the middle of today’s political noise, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. signed into law the Judicial Fiscal Autonomy Act, a landmark measure that grants the Supreme Court and the entire judiciary greater independence over its finances.

The timing could not be more symbolic. At a period when the independence of institutions is often tested, our President prioritized a reform that strengthens the autonomy of the third co-equal branch of government, sending a signal that the rule of law must be shielded from the shifting winds of politics.

During the ceremonial signing at Malacañang, President Marcos Jr. underscored that the measure was never meant to serve the courts alone but the Filipino people themselves.

“Higit sa lahat, ang batas na ito ay para sa taumbayan,” he said, drawing applause from the justices and lawmakers in attendance. By insulating the courts from the uncertainties of executive discretion, the President was, in effect, reinforcing the constitutional principle that justice must remain impartial and beyond the reach of political maneuvering.

Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo welcomed the law as a long-awaited solution to persistent funding delays that have hampered the courts’ ability to modernize and expand. He noted that the Judiciary’s Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022–2027 had often run up against budgetary constraints, leaving projects such as digital case management and courtroom upgrades in limbo.

Now, with fiscal autonomy enshrined by statute, the judiciary can focus on transforming its services without worrying whether resources will be forthcoming.

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero, who shepherded the bill through the Senate, was also present at the ceremony. In his usual lighthearted manner, President Marcos Jr. could not resist teasing him during the event, a reminder that even amid partisan debates, there are moments when consensus for the common good prevails. The humor drew laughter, but the moment underscored a deeper truth that fiscal autonomy for the judiciary transcends political divides.

The law ensures that appropriations for the judiciary cannot be lower than the previous year’s allocation, mandates automatic monthly releases of funds, and establishes a Judiciary Trust Fund sourced from legal fees and interest income.

It also authorizes the Chief Justice, through an en banc resolution, to reallocate resources to pressing priorities — whether that means hiring additional personnel, upgrading technology, or improving access to justice in far-flung areas

These provisions guarantee that the Judiciary is not only financially independent but also flexible enough to meet the demands of a modern legal system.

In enacting this measure, Marcos has taken a step that places the judiciary on firmer institutional footing, sending a message of confidence at a time of uncertainty. More than the signing of a law, it was a milestone that will reverberate in the years ahead, laying the groundwork for landmark cases and jurisprudence that will continue to enrich the Philippine legal system.

For a nation still finding its balance in the midst of shifting political tides, this was a gesture of stability, an affirmation that justice remains a cornerstone of our democracy.