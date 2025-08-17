JAZA to deliver keynote at UA&P’s 30th graduation ceremony

The University of Asia and the Pacific (UA&P) will hold its Thirtieth Graduation Rites on Saturday, 16 August, at 3 PM at the Solaire Grand Ballroom, honoring the academic achievements of 414 graduating students across its programs.

Adding prestige to the milestone event is Ayala Corporation Chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, who will deliver the commencement address. Widely regarded as one of the country’s foremost business leaders, Zobel de Ayala — fondly called “JAZA” — is expected to highlight innovation, leadership, and national development in his message to the graduates.

The ceremony will open with a salutation by graduating student Vikka Angeline L. Arevalo, magna cum laude, BSBA Management with specialization in Business Analytics. The conferral of degrees and awarding of diplomas and academic honors will be led by outgoing UA&P President Dr. Winston Conrad B. Padojinog, together with Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Amado Salvador P. Saquido and the university’s deans.

The valedictory address will be delivered by Francisco S. Pantaleon, magna cum laude, Master of Arts in Humanities.

Now in its 58th year, UA&P continues to offer pioneering programs in economics, integrated marketing, entrepreneurship, information technology, law, early childhood education, and humanities.