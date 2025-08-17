Jackson Wang to make solo comeback concert in Manila

Global pop sensation and multitalented performer Jackson Wang is set to return to Manila for his highly anticipated MAGICMAN 2 World Tour 2025–2026.

Filipino fans can once again witness his electrifying stage presence and unparalleled artistry on 2 November at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Following the massive success of the MAGICMAN WORLD TOUR, which captivated audiences around the world, the MAGICMAN 2 WORLD TOUR promises to deliver an even more immersive and visually stunning experience. With new music, groundbreaking production and a signature performance energy, Wang’s concert is not to be missed.

Ticket selling will be available soon at www.ticketnet.com.ph.

MAGICMAN 2 WORLD TOUR in Manila is brought by iMe Philippines, the official local promoter, in partnership with TEAM WANG records.

Follow @iMePhilippines and @JacksonWang852 on social media for updates, ticket announcements and exclusive content.