Jackson Wang to make solo comeback concert in Manila

Rapper, singer and songwriter Jackson Wang. Photograph courtesy of iMe Philippines
Published on

Global pop sensation and multitalented performer Jackson Wang is set to return to Manila for his highly anticipated MAGICMAN 2 World Tour 2025–2026

Filipino fans can once again witness his electrifying stage presence and unparalleled artistry on 2 November at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Following the massive success of the MAGICMAN WORLD TOUR, which captivated audiences around the world, the MAGICMAN 2 WORLD TOUR promises to deliver an even more immersive and visually stunning experience. With new music, groundbreaking production and a signature performance energy, Wang’s concert is not to be missed.

Ticket selling will be available soon at www.ticketnet.com.ph.

MAGICMAN 2 WORLD TOUR in Manila is brought by iMe Philippines, the official local promoter, in partnership with TEAM WANG records.

Follow @iMePhilippines and @JacksonWang852 on social media for updates, ticket announcements and exclusive content.

