Is Nostradamus still relevant in 2025?

The Great Fire of London, the French Revolution, the rise of Napoleon Bonaparte and Adolf Hitler, the assassination of John F. Kennedy, the atomic bombings of Nagasaki and Hiroshima, as well as global epidemics and pandemics — these are just some of the historic events said to have been predicted by Nostradamus.

Born in 1503, Michel de Nostredame, better known as Nostradamus, was a 16th-century French astrologer and physician. He died in 1566, yet his name continues to echo through the centuries. His book, Les Prophéties, still stirs fear and fascination whenever new calamities, wars, or diseases emerge.

The book contains 942 quatrains, or four-line poems. These verses, often vague and symbolic, claim to foretell events spanning the next 2,000 years.

What did he say about 2025?

Nostradamus’ writings remain open to interpretation and debate. Some interpreters believe his quatrains may allude to the following events for 2025:

1. Global Politics

As conflict in different parts of the globe continues, some interpreters suggest Nostradamus predicted that the war between Russia and Ukraine will end once one or both sides are unable to sustain their armies.

He wrote: “Through long war all the army exhausted, so that they do not find money for the soldiers. Instead of gold or silver, they will come to coin leather, Gallic brass, and the crescent sign of the Moon.”

2. Natural Disasters

Nostradamus also noted: “In the country known as the world’s garden, mountains will spew fire, and people will be forced to drink sulfurous water.”

Many believe this refers to the Amazon rainforest, which may suffer greatly from the devastating effects of climate change.

3. The Rise of Atlantis

Some interpreters speculate that Nostradamus hinted at the return of a lost or submerged civilization, which others playfully connect to the myth of Atlantis—or even liken to a “rise of Aquaman.”

He wrote: “From the depths, a ruler will rise, in the midst of floods reaching to the skies. Empires will fall, and new waves will reign—the Aquatic Empire, from the realm of the ocean.”

4. An Asteroid Impact

Perhaps the most alarming prediction linked to 2025 is that of a cosmic collision.

Nostradamus wrote: “From the cosmos, a fireball will rise, a harbinger of fate, the world pleads. Science and fate in a cosmic dance, the fate of the Earth, a second chance.”

Interpreters suggest this “fireball” could refer to an asteroid hurtling toward Earth.

Whether or not these prophecies come true, Nostradamus’ influence continues to spark intrigue even in 2025. His writings, designed to echo across centuries, serve not only as a legacy of mysticism but also as a reminder: while some tragedies may be inevitable, many of the world’s greatest crises are man-made — and can still be prevented or resolved by human action.