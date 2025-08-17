Influencers of beauty: Lars Pacheco and Ka Mangyan on confidence and empowerment

When beauty meets influence, magic happens. For social media personalities Lars Pacheco and Ka Mangyan, this magic has been a decade in the making as they continue to inspire confidence, self-love, and empowerment through their advocacy in skincare and wellness for Skin Magical.

Faces of confidence

As two of the most recognized social media influencers, Lars and Ka Mangyan embody the journey of beauty inside and out for Skin Magical. With over 14 million followers on Facebook, Ka Mangyan is known for his humor, authenticity, and relatable take on everyday life. Behind the viral content, however, lies his steadfast advocacy for accessible self-care.

“Isang dekada ng tiwala at ganda talaga,” he beams, celebrating not just personal success but the trust he has built with his audience.

Meanwhile, Lars Pacheco—admired for her elegance and empowering voice in the LGBTQIA+ community—credits her skincare journey as the foundation of her confidence.

“Ito ang una kong rejuvenating set, at ito pa rin ang balik-balikan ko. Naka-glass skin talaga ako, legit,” Lars shares.

Their stories reflect authenticity, consistency, and the power of influence in shaping beauty journeys.

Beyond skincare

From a simple routine to a holistic lifestyle, the two have been at the forefront of celebrating wellness as more than just vanity. Among their favorite essentials are beauty and wellness capsules that promote glow and immunity, coffee blends that combine health with daily rituals, and soap collections designed for every skin need—from brightening to intimate care.

“Hindi lang panlabas ang alaga—kundi pati sa loob,” Ka Mangyan emphasizes, highlighting a lifestyle that values both inner and outer beauty.

Influence that empowers

For both Lars and Ka Mangyan, influence is not just about endorsements—it’s about impact and empowerment. Their journeys also underscore resilience: the ups and downs of building credibility, staying true to themselves, and inspiring others to embrace their own glow.

“Hindi naging madali. Maraming pagsubok, pero normal iyon sa buhay. Ang mahalaga, tuloy-tuloy ang misyon: ang maghatid ng tiwala at ganda para sa lahat,” they affirm.

More than just products and routines, their advocacy is about making beauty inclusive, affordable, and empowering. For every testimony shared, there’s a story of confidence gained. For every fan or follower engaged, there’s a spark of hope and inspiration.

As they continue to champion beauty and empowerment, Lars Pacheco and Ka Mangyan prove that influence is not just about visibility—it’s about leaving a lasting impact on the lives of many.