Hillary Clinton to nominate Trump for Nobel if he ends Ukraine War

Former U.S. Secretary of State and long-time rival of President Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, said on Friday that she would nominate Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize if he helps end the Russia-Ukraine war without Ukraine surrendering its territory.

Appearing on the Raging Moderates podcast with Jessica Tarlov, Clinton emphasized Trump’s reported interest in receiving the prestigious award.

“I understand, from everything I read, that he would very much like to receive the Nobel Peace Prize,” Clinton said.

She stressed that a ceasefire should come without territorial concessions.

"To make it clear that there must be a ceasefire. There will be no exchange of territory. And that, over a period of time, Putin should be actually withdrawing from the territory he's seized in order to demonstrate his good-faith efforts, let us say, not to threaten European security," she added.

Given those conditions, Trump’s top opponent in the 2016 election said she would support his bid for the prize.

“If we could pull that off, if President Trump were the architect of that, I’d nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize, because my goal here is not to allow capitulation to Putin, aided and abetted by the United States. I think that’s a terrible, terrible precedent,” she explained.

Clinton added that she hopes Trump takes genuine action toward peace and security.

“I’m dreaming that, for whatever combination of reasons, including the elusive Nobel Peace Prize, President Trump may actually stand up to Putin on behalf of not just Ukraine and its democracy and its very brave people, but frankly, on behalf of our own security and interests,” she said.

Trump, meanwhile, reacted to Clinton’s remarks, telling Fox News: “That’s very nice...I might have to start liking her again.”