HeART and soul

Anya Resort Tagaytay marked its 8th anniversary with "Art & Soul" — a transformative evening of performance, design and mindful hospitality.

The night’s centerpiece was a site-specific dance performance by Daloy Dance Company entitled “Inner World,” choreographed by founder Ea Torrado. The performance unfolded in two acts: the first explored emotional struggle near the firepit, and the second embodied healing and renewal beneath the Light Tree. Torrado described nature as “both metaphor and medicine,” mirroring Anya’s own vision of soulful respite. Enhancing the performance was a striking fabric Light Tree created by IL FIORE’s Bhem Meijer and wearable art by Le Ngok, designed by Carla Zhang.

Guests also enjoyed a curated dinner by executive chef Chris Leaning, using locally sourced ingredients to complement the evening themes. Fine wines were provided by Bares & Estrellas.

In his remarks, general manager Mikel Arriet celebrated Anya’s journey of redefining luxury with Filipino warmth and sustainability, while Roxaco Land president Santiago Elizalde expressed gratitude to the team and excitement for the future, including the launch of Anya Villas.

As Anya steps into its next chapter, the resort reaffirms its dedication to curating soulful experiences that blends artistry, mindfulness and impeccable hospitality — continuing to be a place where guests can retreat, reflect and return to themselves.