Gov’t tweaks dev’t program until 2028

The Department of Economy, Planning and Development (DEPDev) recalibrated the country’s development roadmap for the final three years of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s term, mainly to adjust the goals to accommodate recent geopolitical shifts.

DEPDev released the midterm update of the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028.

The updated plan builds on the country’s hard-earned gains while enhancing the economy’s ability to navigate shifting trends and respond to emerging domestic and global challenges.

DEPDev Secretary Arsenio Balisacan emphasized that the updated plan refines the administration’s strategies under its transformation agenda through priority actions that aim to boost productivity across economic sectors, accelerate innovation and human capital development, generate high-quality jobs, and promote infrastructure development in support of the country’s long-term vision, the AmBisyon Natin 2040.

Adjustments to world trends

“The updated Plan reflects how we are adapting to emerging challenges while remaining committed to our long-term development goals. It highlights our progress so far and charts a clear path forward toward a prosperous, inclusive, and resilient Philippines,” Balisacan said.

The updated plan features sectoral accomplishments and progress in implementing the government’s transformation agenda, together with updated strategy frameworks, targets and results matrices, as well as legislative priorities for the medium term. It also draws from policy lessons learned from the past three years and introduces strategic imperatives to reposition the Philippine economy amid global shifts.

In line with President Marcos’ directives during his fourth State of the Nation Address, the Plan focuses on actions and reforms to strengthen education and healthcare systems, promote agriculture and food security, and ramp up physical and digital connectivity. CL

“As we move forward, we must ensure that our institutions are agile, our policies evidence-based, and our progress truly inclusive. The next three years will focus on deepening reforms and embedding resilience across our systems—from education and healthcare to infrastructure and innovation. Improvements in the numbers mean little if these do not translate into meaningful changes in people’s lives,” Balisacan added

The PDP Midterm Update underscores the need for strategic, coordinated, and responsive policy interventions to reinforce the foundations of a strong and resilient economy. As a planning tool, it will serve as the government’s blueprint for completing critical reforms and pursuing priority actions, and aims to shape budgeting, investment programming, and legislative priorities throughout the remainder of the administration.

“Developed through a wide-ranging consultative process, the updated plan integrates insights from national agencies, local governments, civil society organizations, business leaders, and international development partners. This whole-of-nation approach ensures that the blueprint responds to both global shifts and local realities,” Balisacan explained.