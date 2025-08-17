Gonzales plays hero for Quezon

Quezon rode the clutch hits of LJ Gonzales to stun San Juan, 84-83, allowing Abra to grab the solo lead in Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League 2025 Season late Saturday at the Lucena City Convention Center.

The Weavers subdued the Ilagan Isabela Cowboys, 76-59, in the second game for their 22nd win against one loss, moving ahead of the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards (21-1) and the Knights (21-2) in the round-robin elimination phase of the 30-team tournament.

Gonzales scored the Huskers’ first nine points in the fourth quarter and then capped his heroics by sinking the two deciding free throws with 4.2 seconds to go.

San Juan had a chance to reverse the outcome, but Michael Calisaan got blocked by Vince Magbuhos just outside the shaded lane.

Gonzales posted 18 points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists to power the Huskers to an 18-4 record, the best in the South Division.

Judel Fuentes supported with 11 points, three steals, two rebounds and two assists, followed by Magbuhos and Ximone Sandagon with nine points each for the Huskers, who missed the services of JP Sarao and Joseph Gabayni due to injuries.

San Juan got 19 points, nine rebounds and two assists from Dexter Maiquez, 17 points, three assists and two rebounds from Orlan Wamar, and 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals from Michael Calisaan.

Dave Ildefonso shone for Abra with 20 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two assists to earn another Best Player award.

Mike Ayonayon provided support with 11 points and two rebounds and so did John Uduba with five points and a game-high 16 rebounds. which gave Abra a 56-37 edge off the boards. The Weavers ruled the boards, 56-37, and converted this to more points in the paint, 30-20, as well as fastbreaks, 20-8.

The Weavers bunched 13 points to pull away at 57-28 midway through the third quarter, but the Cowboys persevered to cut the gap as they tumbled to 12-10.