Globe ramps up fiber, 5G rollout

To meet the country’s growing digital demand, Ayala-backed Globe Telecom Inc. said it is sustaining its network expansion through new cell sites, fiber lines, and broader 5G coverage.

In a statement over the weekend, Globe reported that it built 937 new cell sites and upgraded 4,512 LTE sites in the first half to improve mobile coverage and service quality. It also deployed 35,821 new fiber-to-the-home lines to address rising demand for high-speed broadband.

The company said the performance supports its aggressive expansion and 5G rollout, aimed at delivering faster and more reliable connectivity nationwide.

Full-fiber link

As part of its enhancement program, Globe said it “successfully migrated over 600 towns to full fiber connectivity, phasing out legacy copper lines in these areas.” The shift backs its green network strategy by reducing environmental impact and preventing copper scavenging incidents.

Globe also expanded its 5G footprint with 444 new sites nationwide, raising outdoor coverage to 98.71 percent in Metro Manila and 98.19 percent in key Visayas and Mindanao cities as of end-June 2025. It added that it sustained 168 inbound and 183 outbound 5G roaming partnerships across 99 destinations.