Globe hosts Philippine Business and Disability Network meet

Globe recently became the first local company to host the Philippine Business and Disability Network’s (PBDN) 4th Networking Meeting, held in partnership with Project Inclusion Network. The event, attended by 36 companies, coincided with National Disability Rights Week and brought together changemakers from across sectors to challenge one central question: “What does equity look like when it’s built into the design of our systems, workplaces, and technologies?”

At the heart of the conversation was the belief that disability inclusion is not merely a moral obligation or a policy requirement, it’s a fundamental design challenge.

Globe president and CEO Carl Cruz opened the event with an unwavering commitment to inclusion.

“Inclusion is not an afterthought at Globe. We’re embedding it into our culture, our systems and our platforms because we believe every talent is important and should be cared for.” He acknowledged that while the road ahead is long, Globe is committed to listening, taking action, and moving forward with partners who share the same vision.

Denise Haak, Globe assistant vice president for product experience strategy and design shared her own experience building diverse teams, not just in Globe but also in her past workplaces. Haak shared stories of hiring individuals with visual, speech and developmental disabilities to show how inclusive hiring leads to accessible design. Her message was clear, “When we design for difference, we create better solutions for everyone.”

“We can start practicing equity by reviewing our job descriptions for bias, offering interview accommodations, removing unnecessary time pressure from tests, and making sure our digital tools are easy to navigate for everyone,” Haak shared. “Inclusion doesn’t have to be expensive or complicated. What it needs is thoughtfulness, and the courage to ask the right questions.”

Guided by its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Policy Commitment, Globe is actively redesigning its web platforms to deliver an equitable online experience for its users. Among the company’s initiatives include incorporating accessibility personas for user-centered development, ensuring compliance with WCAG (Web Content Accessibility Guidelines) standards, leveraging on color contrast palette, and using clear and simple language.

Social innovator and Virtualahan founder Ryan Gersava drove home the urgency of these questions with his powerful personal story. Denied employment after being diagnosed with a chronic illness, Gersava turned exclusion into action by creating a digital skills training program that has since empowered hundreds of persons with disabilities to launch remote careers.

He reminded the audience that exclusion is rarely accidental, it is the result of design decisions made without lived experience in the discussion and creation process of policies and systems.

“Real inclusion is not about pity or optics. It’s about co-creating systems with the people they’re meant to serve,” he said.

The event concluded with a hands-on workshop titled “Journeys & Junctions: Mapping Inclusion Across the Employee Lifecycle.”

In small groups, the participants explored real-world scenarios through the lens of disability personas, identifying barriers across stages like hiring, onboarding and performance review. Teams then co-created practical redesigns of policies, tech solutions, or process tweaks that could lead to more inclusive work experiences. The session encouraged collaboration, empathy and real-time application of inclusive thinking.

Grant Javier, executive director of PBDN, concluded the event with a call to action.

“Our progress hinges on cultivating a wider network of allies and champions. This extends beyond persons with disabilities themselves to encompass the very individuals with whom they work, fostering a truly inclusive ecosystem,” he said.

For Globe, hosting this event was more than a moment, it was a movement. And while no single company can do it alone, it was clear that with the right partnerships and the right questions, it’s possible to build a digital world that works for all.