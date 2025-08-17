Ex-Tribune correspondent writes Poll Starter column

Former journalist turned public relations practitioner Paul Anthony Isla returns to Daily Tribune as one of its columnists with his column titled Poll Starter.

Poll Starter, which will begin on 19 August, aims to help readers in shaping their opinions with insights that weigh the advantages and disadvantages of factors that surround current issues and developments.

Poll Starter’s maiden issue tackles online gambling showing government leaders’ struggle between protecting consumers from financial distress and the benefits it provides the government.

Prior to his corporate career, Paul spent over a decade as a business journalist, covering key sectors such as banking and finance, energy, and information and communication technology. He began his journalism career as a business correspondent for Daily Tribune immediately after completing his internship in 2001.