Education a right, not a privilege

Education plays a crucial role in everyone’s life as it is the key to success in whatever endeavor we pursue. However, it saddens me that many Filipinos are deprived of the opportunity to learn, not because they do not want to learn, but because they do not have the means to send themselves to school.

As the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Youth, I am proud of the initiatives of the Duterte administration in making sure that no Filipino is left behind when it comes to education. We also pushed for the passage of the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act, or Republic Act No. 10931, which was signed into law by former President Rodrigo Duterte exactly eight years ago on 3 August 2017.

The passage of this law was not a walk in the park. During the deliberations, many economic managers expressed reservations over its fiscal impact, but we never wavered in supporting FPRRD’s decision. As the Special Assistant to the President at that time, I have witnessed how FPRRD worked hard for free education, as it is an investment in the country’s future.

Since then, more than two million students have benefited from free tuition and other exemptions. However, access to education remains unmet in many areas due to geographic isolation, limited program offerings, and resources.

This 20th Congress, we will push for the passage of Senate Bill No. 169 which proposes the inclusion of qualified poor students enrolled in private higher education institutions (HEIs) and TVIs, especially in localities where comparable programs are not offered by nearby public institutions. If passed into law, among its key features will be a voucher system for academically qualified but economically disadvantaged students whose preferred programs are available in private schools.

With the help of my fellow legislators, we will continue to fight for the future of our youth. They hold the promise of a brighter future for our country.

Meanwhile, on 12 August, we personally went to Tondo, Manila, to aid 897 beneficiaries affected by the recent fire with Mayor Isko Moreno, Vice Mayor Chi Atienza, Councilor MC Bobby Lim, Brgy. 105 Chairwoman Elenita Reyes and Brgy. 101 Chairman William Ypon. There, we also supported local vendors and bought ice drops for all.

On 14 August, we also attended the Philippine Public Health Association, Inc. (PPHA) 90th Annual Convention and General Assembly with National President Marc Adeva held in Davao City.

We then went to Bukidnon on 15 August for its 54th Araw ng Damulog and 3rd Kalambo-an Festival with Mayor Mel Buro, Vice Mayor Clinette Paco-Buro, Kadingilan Mayor Jerry Canoy and Manolo Fortich Mayor Rogelio Quiño. After which, we joined in the turnover of a Super Health Center in Don Carlos together with Mayor Ma. Victoria Pizzaro.

On 17 August, we also personally joined the festivities of the Kadayawan Festival in Davao City, celebrating the city’s rich culture and traditions. This was also joined by Senator Bato dela Rosa, Congressman Omar Duterte, Councilors Myrna Dalodo-Ortiz, Jopet Baluran, Tek Ocampo, Al Ryan Alejandre, and Dose Apostol.

The previous week, the Malasakit Team also went to the affected communities and assisted Filipinos in need. They aided 100 typhoon victims in Manila, 300 in San Mateo, Rizal, and 250 in Arevalo, Iloilo City.

We also assisted various scholars in coordination with the Commission on Higher Education through the agency’s initiative that we continued to support. A total of 166 scholars from the Lyceum of the Philippines Batangas were awarded scholarships, along with 85 recipients at the University of the Perpetual Help System Dalta in Calamba City, Laguna and 50 recipients at the University of the Perpetual Help System Dalta in Bacoor City, Cavite. Additionally, the Malasakit Team visited Cagayan de Oro City for the turnover of the Super Health Center in Balubal.

As your Senator Kuya Bong Go, I will work hard for our youth and fight for quality education because it is a right and not a privilege.

As your Mr. Malasakit, bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo din sa Diyos.