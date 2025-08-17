Drug suspect breaches Pagadian Airport fence during chase

A drug suspect being chased by barangay tanods in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur, breached the perimeter fence of Pagadian Airport on Saturday.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said Sunday that the pursuit began in Barangay Muricay around 12:15 PM, when the suspect ran into the restricted airside area of Runway 20.

Barangay tanods cornered the suspect on the runway strip before escorting him out of the airport premises. He was later turned over to the Pagadian City police for investigation and the filing of charges.

Authorities identified the suspect as a resident of Barangay Kawit, Pagadian City.

Despite the security breach, CAAP said flight operations remained normal during the incident. No damage to airport facilities or equipment was reported.