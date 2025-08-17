DOTr cracks down, pulls 4 driver licenses

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has ordered the suspension or revocation of the licenses of four drivers involved in road crashes and reckless behavior to ensure public safety on the country’s roads.

Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon said over the weekend that he directed the perpetual revocation of the license of a van driver involved in a crash on the Central Luzon Link Expressway that left five people dead and eight others injured.

The driver later tested positive for drugs in testing conducted by the Philippine National Police in Tarlac.

The DOTr also ordered the 90-day suspension of three other drivers. One was caught illegally changing his vehicle’s license plates along the North Luzon Expressway, while another was behind the wheel of an oil tanker that plowed into four vehicles on Mabini Bridge in Manila, leaving three people injured.

The license of a motorcycle rider was also suspended after a video went viral showing him performing the “boat dance challenge” while standing on his moving motorcycle in the middle of the road.

In addition to the license suspensions, the Land Transportation Office placed the Toyota Hilux involved in the NLEX incident under alarm status and summoned the registered owners of the vehicles in question to explain their liability.

The erring motorcycle rider may also face charges of reckless driving and being an Improper Person to Operate a Motor Vehicle.

The DOTr said it will continue to pursue erring motorists to ensure road discipline.

“It is the driver’s responsibility to ensure that the vehicle he is driving is in good condition, especially if it is an oil tanker. The President always reminds us to ensure the safety of motorists and all road users,” the agency said.