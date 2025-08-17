A 46-year-old man visiting a waterfall in California on 10 August was reported missing the next day after he failed to return to his car.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) launched a search for Ryan Wardwell of Long Beach at the Seven Teacups waterfall, where he was reportedly last seen, Fox News reported. On Tuesday, a drone was deployed and searched the waterfall using a camera and infrared, while divers searched the river.

The drone detected Wardell alive and responsive behind a large waterfall, according to Fox News, citing a statement from the TCSO. The California Highway Patrol then sent a helicopter to bring down Wardwell from the waterfall, ending his two-day ordeal.

From Wardell’s account, he got stranded after he tried to pass through the falls but could not because the water was too strong and dangerous.

Wardwell was treated for dehydration and minor injuries before being reunited with relatives, Fox, News quoted police as saying.

Meanwhile, another missing person was reportedly found in the Mississippi River in central Minnesota, USA, on the same day Wardell got trapped behind a waterfall.

A fisherman detected a submerged car with his sonar finder and reported it to authorities.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and Sartell Police Department organized a dive team that pulled the Buick car from the river.

During inspection of the “severely deteriorated” vehicle, human remains found inside were sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for testing and identification, KARE reported.

Upon finding the car’s registration number, its owner was identified as Roy Benn, who disappeared from Benton County in 1967 and was the subject of an unsolved missing person case, according to KARE.

Sheriff’s officials believe the human remains belong to Benn, who had been missing for nearly 60 years.