Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
RAT
Love: Do not force someone who has never made an effort at all. This month, you might be the one making sacrifices.
Health: Eat soup with ginger and moringa leaves to strengthen the lungs.
Career: This is a time to speak calmly, avoid heated discussions.
Wealth: Reduce the use of e-wallets, do not make your funds always visible.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 2
Advice: Wear a citrine bracelet. Have your altar cleansed so blessings can flow again.
OX
Love: Avoid reconnecting with an old love; there may be spiritual backlash.
Health: Drink lemon water with honey to avoid colds and sore throats.
Career: Clean up your old documents; there may be things you should no longer keep.
Wealth: Do not put too much cash in your wallet, excess invites taking.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Tan
Number: 7
Advice: Wear a smoky quartz bracelet. Have your working desk and bedroom door organized.
TIGER
Love: Do not enter a relationship that involves a third party. Ghost Month amplifies karma.
Health: Eat vegetable soup.
Career: Avoid conflict; today calls for being quiet yet brave.
Wealth: Prepare a protection pouch with salt, rice, and a coin.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 5
Advice: Wear a green aventurine bracelet.
RABBIT
Love: If you are the only one holding on, you might not notice that you are holding nothing anymore.
Health: Drink tea, avoid caffeine overload.
Career: Finish what is left undone, do not let it carry over into Ghost Month.
Wealth: Transfer your important savings to a more secure bank account.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 3
Advice: Wear a rose quartz bracelet.
DRAGON
Love: If they are still hiding something, do not proceed. Ghost Month amplifies secrets.
Health: Avoid too much sweetness, it will make you feel heavy.
Career: Finish long-pending tasks, it is better to carry no unfinished energy.
Wealth: Do not take out all your money, keep a protection fund.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 9
Advice: Wear a red jasper bracelet.
SNAKE
Love: If you left something in the past, do not return to it this month.
Health: Soak your hands and feet in salt water to cleanse your aura.
Career: Organize your schedule, do not say yes too easily.
Wealth: Avoid sudden purchase deliveries, they may bring regret.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Violet
Number: 4
Advice: Wear an amethyst bracelet.
HORSE
Love: Do not force a situation to look good if it is unsafe.
Health: Eat fruits to avoid constipation.
Career: Be honest with your boss; honesty is protection.
Wealth: Set aside coins in a new piggy bank and bless it every day.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 9
Advice: Wear a silver hematite bracelet. Have your main door and windows cleansed as they are entry points for unseen energy.
GOAT
Love: This month, do not be a rebound; it might not only be the heart that breaks.
Health: Rest well, silence is also medicine.
Career: Do not force yourself into a team that does not accept you.
Wealth: Avoid buying “instant wealth” charms without consulting Master Hanz first.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 8
Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet. Have your altar area cleaned as it is the heart of your home this month.
MONKEY
Love: Not everyone you want to be with should be let in.
Health: Eat soup or rice porridge.
Career: Stay focused on work, do not get involved in others’ problems.
Wealth: Avoid using your salary for loans, and also avoid karma.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 1
Advice: Wear an evil eye bracelet.
ROOSTER
Love: When there is no clarity, do not force it. Wait until after Ghost Month.
Health: Take a short walk every afternoon.
Career: Avoid confrontation with clients or coworkers.
Wealth: Do not borrow money; Ghost Month is not the time to open debt karma.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Cream
Number: 5
Advice: Wear a mantra-carved bracelet.
DOG
Love: This month, love from a distance first. Observe if it is real or just smoke.
Health: Strengthen your lungs by drinking herbal drinks.
Career: Fix your schedule to avoid overlapping critical tasks.
Wealth: Do not reveal your financial plans to others.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 6
Advice: Wear a green jade bracelet. Have your entire house cleansed before unexpected visitors arrive.
PIG
Love: Saying “I love you” is not enough without action, especially during Ghost Month.
Health: Eat soup and fruits every morning.
Career: Always keep a backup file to avoid accidental loss.
Wealth: Keep a blessing coin in your bag, do not take it out.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 3
Advice: Wear a pyrite bracelet. Have your whole house space-cleansed, especially if sudden problems occur.