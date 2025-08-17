Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: Do not force someone who has never made an effort at all. This month, you might be the one making sacrifices.

Health: Eat soup with ginger and moringa leaves to strengthen the lungs.

Career: This is a time to speak calmly, avoid heated discussions.

Wealth: Reduce the use of e-wallets, do not make your funds always visible.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 2

Advice: Wear a citrine bracelet. Have your altar cleansed so blessings can flow again.