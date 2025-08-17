SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Monday (18 August 2025)
Published on

RAT

Love: Do not force someone who has never made an effort at all. This month, you might be the one making sacrifices.

Health: Eat soup with ginger and moringa leaves to strengthen the lungs.

Career: This is a time to speak calmly, avoid heated discussions.

Wealth: Reduce the use of e-wallets, do not make your funds always visible.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 2

Advice: Wear a citrine bracelet. Have your altar cleansed so blessings can flow again.

OX

Love: Avoid reconnecting with an old love; there may be spiritual backlash.

Health: Drink lemon water with honey to avoid colds and sore throats.

Career: Clean up your old documents; there may be things you should no longer keep.

Wealth: Do not put too much cash in your wallet, excess invites taking.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Tan

Number: 7

Advice: Wear a smoky quartz bracelet. Have your working desk and bedroom door organized.

TIGER

Love: Do not enter a relationship that involves a third party. Ghost Month amplifies karma.

Health: Eat vegetable soup.

Career: Avoid conflict; today calls for being quiet yet brave.

Wealth: Prepare a protection pouch with salt, rice, and a coin.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 5

Advice: Wear a green aventurine bracelet.

RABBIT
Love: If you are the only one holding on, you might not notice that you are holding nothing anymore.

Health: Drink tea, avoid caffeine overload.

Career: Finish what is left undone, do not let it carry over into Ghost Month.

Wealth: Transfer your important savings to a more secure bank account.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 3

Advice: Wear a rose quartz bracelet.

DRAGON
Love: If they are still hiding something, do not proceed. Ghost Month amplifies secrets.

Health: Avoid too much sweetness, it will make you feel heavy.

Career: Finish long-pending tasks, it is better to carry no unfinished energy.

Wealth: Do not take out all your money, keep a protection fund.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 9

Advice: Wear a red jasper bracelet.

SNAKE

Love: If you left something in the past, do not return to it this month.

Health: Soak your hands and feet in salt water to cleanse your aura.

Career: Organize your schedule, do not say yes too easily.

Wealth: Avoid sudden purchase deliveries, they may bring regret.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Violet

Number: 4

Advice: Wear an amethyst bracelet.

HORSE

Love: Do not force a situation to look good if it is unsafe.

Health: Eat fruits to avoid constipation.

Career: Be honest with your boss; honesty is protection.

Wealth: Set aside coins in a new piggy bank and bless it every day.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 9

Advice: Wear a silver hematite bracelet. Have your main door and windows cleansed as they are entry points for unseen energy.

GOAT

Love: This month, do not be a rebound; it might not only be the heart that breaks.

Health: Rest well, silence is also medicine.

Career: Do not force yourself into a team that does not accept you.

Wealth: Avoid buying “instant wealth” charms without consulting Master Hanz first.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 8

Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet. Have your altar area cleaned as it is the heart of your home this month.

MONKEY

Love: Not everyone you want to be with should be let in.

Health: Eat soup or rice porridge.

Career: Stay focused on work, do not get involved in others’ problems.

Wealth: Avoid using your salary for loans, and also avoid karma.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 1

Advice: Wear an evil eye bracelet.

ROOSTER

Love: When there is no clarity, do not force it. Wait until after Ghost Month.

Health: Take a short walk every afternoon.

Career: Avoid confrontation with clients or coworkers.

Wealth: Do not borrow money; Ghost Month is not the time to open debt karma.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Cream

Number: 5

Advice: Wear a mantra-carved bracelet.

DOG

Love: This month, love from a distance first. Observe if it is real or just smoke.

Health: Strengthen your lungs by drinking herbal drinks.

Career: Fix your schedule to avoid overlapping critical tasks.

Wealth: Do not reveal your financial plans to others.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 6

Advice: Wear a green jade bracelet. Have your entire house cleansed before unexpected visitors arrive.

PIG

Love: Saying “I love you” is not enough without action, especially during Ghost Month.

Health: Eat soup and fruits every morning.

Career: Always keep a backup file to avoid accidental loss.

Wealth: Keep a blessing coin in your bag, do not take it out.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 3

Advice: Wear a pyrite bracelet. Have your whole house space-cleansed, especially if sudden problems occur.

