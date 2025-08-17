Consolation prize

Creamline vented its ire on Cignal with an emphatic, 25-17, 29-27, 25-17, victory to salvage some measure of pride for a third place finish in the 2025 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) On Tour Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Falling short of advancing into the championship round for the first time in three years, the Cool Smashers made sure that they would retain their spot on the podium for the 18th straight conference.

Veteran spiker Michele Gumabao led the way for Creamline, which has not missed the podium since joining the league in 2017 and bagged its fourth bronze medal overall, with 21 points.

“We just gave our everything that we have in our last game of the conference. It was an all-out effort. Me, personally, I’m not thinking about anything else but to finish with a win. We just wanted to finish on a high note,” said Gumabao, who had 16 kills.

The Cool Smashers sustained the momentum they built in a second-set escape to take control of the third frame. Creamline finished off the HD Spikers with a strong 7-0 closing run, capped by an Alyssa Valdez off the block kill.

“We’re very happy we finished the On Tour on the podium and hopefully we’ll be able to have better finish in the Invitationals. That’s our next focus,” Cool Smashers head coach Sherwin Meneses said about the team’s strong bounce back from a stinging five-set loss to PLDT in the semifinal.

Valdez showcased her vintage form with an all-around effort of 12 points and seven excellent receptions while Jema Galanza scored 12 of her 13 points off kills and added 12 excellent receptions and eight digs for Creamline.

The Cool Smashers displayed great resolve in the second set after going down, 20-24.

Creamline saved seven set point advantages, including a lucky break for the frame’s last deuce.

Cignal was on its seventh set point advantage, 27-26, when head coach Shaq delos Santos stopped the rally to challenge a floor touch on the Cool Smashers’ reception off Heather Guino-o’s service.

The HD Spikers’ lost the challenge after the review, giving Creamline another lifeline.

Pangs Panaga scored a kill block in the next play before Gumabao completed the amazing comeback with an off the block kill.

Guino-o scored 13 points while Erika Santos got 12 points for Cignal, who ended its campaign with back-to-back losses.