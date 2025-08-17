CoA seeks Bulacan flood control projects audit

The Commission on Audit (CoA) has ordered a fraud audit of flood control projects in Bulacan province, a move spurred by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive to investigate alleged anomalies in the government's flood protection programs.

The order, issued in a memo dated 12 August, comes as the country grapples with widespread flooding during the current monsoon season, which has caused significant disruption and displacement.

"Given the critical issues raised by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. regarding the implementation of these projects, particularly in the Province of Bulacan, a fraud audit is an immediate and unequivocal necessity," said CoA chairperson Gamaliel Cordoba in the memo.

The audit will focus on flood control projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways in Bulacan, a province that has received 45 percent of Region 3's flood control funding, or P44 billion.

Central Luzon, which includes Bulacan, has received the highest share of flood control funding among all Philippine regions, with P98 billion allocated between 1 July 2022, and 30 May 2025.

This accounts for 18 percent of the total P548 billion in national flood control funds.

Cordoba's order instructs supervising auditors and audit team leaders at the Department of Public Works and Highways District Engineering Offices in Region 3 to "submit all relevant documents in your custody necessary for the conduct of the fraud audit" and to "ensure your availability to assist the fraud audit teams at any time during the audit."

The President recently launched the "Sumbong sa Pangulo" website, which allows the public to report suspected anomalies in flood control projects.

This follows Marcos' visit to Calumpit, Bulacan, where he observed a river protection project that was officially listed as complete but was visibly unfinished.