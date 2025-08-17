Cignal heralds refresh

Cignal marks its 16th anniversary with a bold celebration, showcasing its progression from being the country’s leading payTV provider into a dynamic multimedia powerhouse united by a singular vision: to forge deeper connections among Filipinos through the stories they love.

As part of its ongoing transformation, Cignal unveiled a new logo: a bold symbol of its renewed commitment to bringing joy to Filipinos everywhere.

Cignal’s innovative spirit is demonstrated through its various offerings:

Cignal Play pioneered the delivery of linear TV directly to mobile devices, extending premium content beyond the traditional television screen. Today, it offers subscribers live and on-demand access to an expanding library of local and international content, including captivating vertical-form microdramas from Cignal Originals and content partners.

For sports enthusiasts, Pilipinas Live serves as Cignal’s flagship sports streaming app, delivering unmatched live and on-demand coverage of all top local and global sporting events. It is the definitive destination for Filipino sports fans, providing high-quality broadcasts, game previews, highlights, and exclusive behind-the-scenes access to top sports properties like the NBA, PBA and UAAP.

Also featured on the app is Pilipinas Live Shorts, offering fandoms an intimate glimpse into the lives of their favorite sports stars.

The recently launched Cignal Super further broadens content access as the Philippines’ first streaming aggregator. This innovative platform seamlessly delivers content from multiple leading streaming services such as HBO MAX, Viu, Lionsgate Play, Hallmark+, Curiosity Stream, Fuse+, Cignal Play, and Pilipinas Live under a single, streamlined subscription and login.

Anchoring Cignal’s widespread reach, payTV remains the foundational pillar in the content delivery landscape in the Philippines, ensuring widespread access to quality programming throughout the archipelago utilizing direct-to-home satellites.

Through its strategic partnership with PLDT, Cignal has taken content delivery a step further, by delivering a vast selection of premium local and international content nationwide via IP/fiber.

“Our new logo conveys our continuing evolution. We will continue to innovate and deliver the best content for our beloved subscribers across all our platforms. These are exciting times for us at Cignal, and for the people we serve -- especially in more years to come,” Jane Jimenez-Basas, president and chief executive officer of Cignal TV Inc. said.