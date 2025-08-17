Chasing a dream

Not everyone is brave enough to step out of his comfort zone in pursuit of greatness.

But Kieffer Alas did just that when he took a one-way flight to the United States to sharpen his skills against bigger, stronger — and obviously, way better — international players.

The ball bounces differently when dreams are on the line, and for Alas, every dribble carries the weight of a journey that stretches far beyond the hardwood of the Philippines.

It is the sound of opportunity, of a teenager who now finds himself standing at the edge of a new chapter in the US, chasing the promise of becoming not just a player, but a symbol of what Filipino grit can achieve in foreign soil.

Alas knows that trading the comforts of Manila for cold, lonely Utah is a major challenge.

“This is really challenging, especially as a Filipino going into summer,” said Alas in the previous episode of Off the Court, the weekly online sports show of DAILY TRIBUNE.

“But still, no matter what happens. I’ll always be thankful.”

For the 18-year-old basketball prodigy, it is not about overcomplicating the path. The goal is simple: To improve, to compete, and to prove that a Filipino guard has what it takes to thrive in the American system.

But the simplicity hides the enormity of the challenge ahead as few Filipinos dare cross the ocean to test their mettle against future National Basketball Association (NBA) stars, and even fewer return with a story worth telling.

“Honestly, I’m speechless because not everyone gets to experience something like this. Now, I have the opportunity. I mean, I had the opportunity last year, but I didn’t take it,” Alas added.

“But now, since I got it back, I’m definitely not going to pass that up again. So, it’s just a big blessing to be able to go against future NBA players, NBA stars, or even college or pro stars there in the US.”

For the next year, his new home will be Utah, a quiet but competitive state in American basketball, where the altitude and the speed of the game will challenge him in ways he has never been tested before.

He will be carrying the colors of Layton Christian Academy, a premier private school in Utah that will serve as his pathway to play in the Division I of the US National Collegiate Athletic Association.

“I’m initially staying in Utah for a year, so after that, it’s up in the air of what will happen next,” Alas said.

An ace Down Under

The youngest son of seasoned mentor Louie Alas has always been already a hot commodity.

His on-court IQ, crafty dribbling and scoring ability make every school in the country fight for his services in the collegiate ranks. The former De La Salle Zobel star even flexed his muscles when he carried Phenom Bluefire to the final of the National Basketball Training Center before bowing down to the Byron Scott-coached Fil-Am Nation Select, 59-64, last April.

But for Alas, he knew he had to get tougher if he were to go up against taller and faster players.

That’s why he went on a one-month training camp with the Warwick Senators, a National Basketball League 1 (NBL1) squad in Perth, Australia where he got the chance to play against tougher competition.

“So my dad is good friends with the former Australian national coach, Coach Rob Beveridge. My dad hit him up to look for a training camp where I can train before my stint in the US,” Alas said.

Alas noted his experience with the Senators became a gauge for him before he flew to Utah for his US stint.

“It’s crazy, the talent level there is great. The team I worked out with in Warwick, they had a player who played for their national team, and now he’s averaging 40 points a game in NBL 1, so at least I get to see how hard he works, so I hope I can be like him,” Alas said.

“I think it’s a big help, because at least I can gauge on where I am right now, so yeah, at least I’m used to it.”

“I’ve learned so much stuff. It’s super enriching with the knowledge of Coach Daniel Vlahov, Coach Cooper Creek and Coach Rob, of course.”

For love of country

Alas may be in the US, but he remains committed to play for the national squad.

In fact, he already announced his commitment to see action in the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games should Gilas Pilipinas coach Norman Black want him.

“No matter what, Gilas is my priority. I’m going to make sure that I’ll always be available,” said Alas, whose older brother, Kevin, played a key role in Gilas Pilipinas’ historic conquest in the 19th Asian Games in 2023.

“If ever they want me to come out there, I’ll make sure that I can come.”

Alas is also exchanging experiences with Andy Gemao, another bright Filipino basketball prospect who is currently playing for Royal Crown School in Toronto.

“Andy and I have known each other for a long time so at least I have someone to talk to,” Alas said.

“We talked about it a lot. I really hope we cross paths but I feel like it’s not really possible because he’s in Canada. We’re just going to support each other from afar.”

“The main reason for us going abroad is for more growth as a person and as a player. It’s just a big experience that we can bring if we get called up soon for the national team.”

Alas knows that his stint in Utah will not be easy.

But he doesn’t mind. For him, instant success is a scam — greatness takes a lot of time.