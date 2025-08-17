Carmina Villarroel marks 50th birthday with golden celebration of love

Carmina Villarroel has long been one of Philippine showbiz’s most enduring sweethearts. This year, she marked a milestone that proved just how much she is cherished — not only by her fans but also by those closest to her. On Sunday, 17 August, the actress turned 50, and her family made sure the celebration was as unforgettable as the life she has lived so far.
Thirteen years after pulling off a surprise wedding that stunned the nation, Zoren Legaspi once again gave his wife the gift of a lifetime. Along with their twins, Cassy and Mavy, Zoren organized an intimate but star-studded surprise party at a posh events venue in Taguig. Guests walked into an ethereal white-themed setting, complete with an open mic stage — a dream come true for Carmina, who had always wanted a “concert party.”
Clad in a royal blue one-shouldered dress, Carmina was visibly moved when she entered the room to find her dearest friends and colleagues gathered for her golden birthday. She later took center stage, singing Lea Salonga’s “The Journey,” before dancing the night away with family and friends.
In true Zoren fashion, the actor paired the grand gesture with a heartfelt message that resonated with fans online. Sharing a video of the celebration, he wrote:
“50 years of stories, lessons, and battles won. Now, a new journey unfolds — with us, @cassy @mavylegaspi and close friends, by your side, God willing, until the very end.”
He also teased new opportunities ahead, hinting at a family venture soon to be revealed:
“A new journey awaits you before the year ends #hatingkapatid… May God guide our every step.”
The message ended simply but affectionately:
“I love you and we love you, @mina_villarroel 50.”
Their son Mavy also took to Instagram to honor his mom, calling her the “heart of our family.” He praised her as the “hardest working, kindest & most loving person” and added playfully, “50 doesn’t suit you because you honestly look 21 — they always mistake you as our sister!”
Cassy, equally devoted, shared her own moments with her mom on social media, completing the portrait of a family bound by love and respect.
The celebration was not only a family affair but also a gathering of Carmina’s closest friends in and out of showbiz. Among those spotted were Ashley Ortega, Aiko Melendez, Ruffa Gutierrez, Karla Estrada, Candy Pangilinan, Gelli and Janice de Belen, Eric Quizon, Richard Yap, and Senator Grace Poe — who also stood as one of the couple’s wedding sponsors back in 2012.
The evening was filled with laughter, music, and nostalgia as guests took turns on the microphone, singing and dedicating songs to the birthday girl. Carmina’s golden night was both a tribute to her vibrant career and a testament to the relationships she has built through the years.