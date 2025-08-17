Carmina Villarroel marks 50th birthday with golden celebration of love

Carmina Villarroel has long been one of Philippine showbiz’s most enduring sweethearts. This year, she marked a milestone that proved just how much she is cherished — not only by her fans but also by those closest to her. On Sunday, 17 August, the actress turned 50, and her family made sure the celebration was as unforgettable as the life she has lived so far.

A surprise filled with love

Thirteen years after pulling off a surprise wedding that stunned the nation, Zoren Legaspi once again gave his wife the gift of a lifetime. Along with their twins, Cassy and Mavy, Zoren organized an intimate but star-studded surprise party at a posh events venue in Taguig. Guests walked into an ethereal white-themed setting, complete with an open mic stage — a dream come true for Carmina, who had always wanted a “concert party.”

Clad in a royal blue one-shouldered dress, Carmina was visibly moved when she entered the room to find her dearest friends and colleagues gathered for her golden birthday. She later took center stage, singing Lea Salonga’s “The Journey,” before dancing the night away with family and friends.

In true Zoren fashion, the actor paired the grand gesture with a heartfelt message that resonated with fans online. Sharing a video of the celebration, he wrote:

“50 years of stories, lessons, and battles won. Now, a new journey unfolds — with us, @cassy @mavylegaspi and close friends, by your side, God willing, until the very end.”

He also teased new opportunities ahead, hinting at a family venture soon to be revealed:

“A new journey awaits you before the year ends #hatingkapatid… May God guide our every step.”

The message ended simply but affectionately:

“I love you and we love you, @mina_villarroel 50.”