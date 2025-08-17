C. Luzon crime drops, residents doubt report

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — The Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) proudly announced a 16 percent decrease in focus crimes across Central Luzon between 20 June and 15 August, compared to the same period last year.

According to their latest figures, there were 495 reported cases this year, down from 588 in 2024. The police attribute this encouraging trend to intensified patrols, community partnerships, and the arrest of over 1,300 wanted individuals.

But amid the celebrations, many residents aren’t convinced.

Despite official statistics showing fewer crimes, people in the region say their everyday experiences tell a different story — one marked by persistent violence and insecurity.

“Crime actually feels worse now,” said Marlon Santos, a student at Pampanga State University. “Just recently, there were talks of students plotting to bomb our graduation. That’s terrifying.”

Phia, a high school student from Sindalan who preferred to give only her first name, added, “On social media, especially TikTok, I keep seeing videos about people getting killed — students, parents, neighbors. It’s scary.”

Obet Mallari, a resident of Morong, Bataan, questioned the police report with skepticism.

“If crimes really decreased, then why do we keep hearing about shootings, robberies, and other incidents in our barangay? The numbers don’t match what we see on the ground.”

A businessman from Zambales, who wished to remain anonymous, cited a recent execution-style killing of two women in Palauig last week. “How can they say crime is down when incidents like this are happening?”

Adding to the community’s unease is the growing mistrust of the police themselves.

Ric Galvan of Angeles City expressed frustration: “How can we trust these numbers when some cops moonlight as criminals? Just last July, three Pampanga police officers were arrested for drug trafficking. That doesn’t help public confidence.”

The police, for their part, emphasize that the drop in crimes comes from a combination of factors: round-the-clock patrols, tighter enforcement, and focused manhunts. They have apprehended 1,326 wanted persons, including 319 listed as Most Wanted, and recovered 260 loose firearms during operations.

Brigadier General Ponce Rogelio Peñones, PRO3’s Central Luzon director, said, “Our commitment to public safety remains unwavering. We are working 24/7 with our communities to ensure peace and order.”

However, PRO3 has not yet publicly addressed the residents’ growing doubts and concerns over ongoing violence and police credibility issues.

Meanwhile, the police force faces 23 pending administrative cases this quarter alone, further complicating the public’s trust.

As the region grapples with this divide between official statistics and lived realities, residents continue to hope for genuine peace and safety on their streets.