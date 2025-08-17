BYD delivers 1,500 EVs to Phl

A massive shipment of more than 1,500 new energy vehicles (NEVs) has arrived in the country as BYD’s own roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) vessel made its first international stop in the Philippines.

The delivery, received by BYD Cars Philippines under ACMobility, is more than just a batch of cars hitting local roads. It marks the start of BYD’s push to build a cleaner, more integrated logistics system while supporting the country’s gradual shift to electric mobility.

Half of the crew on board were Filipino seafarers, a detail the company highlighted as part of its effort to include local talent in its global operations.

BYD officials said choosing the Philippines as the maiden port of call signals the country’s growing importance in the brand’s international network.