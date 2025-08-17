BYD delivers 1,500 EVs to Phl

A massive shipment of more than 1,500 new energy vehicles (NEVs) has arrived in the country as BYD’s own roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) vessel made its first international stop in the Philippines.
The delivery, received by BYD Cars Philippines under ACMobility, is more than just a batch of cars hitting local roads. It marks the start of BYD’s push to build a cleaner, more integrated logistics system while supporting the country’s gradual shift to electric mobility.
Half of the crew on board were Filipino seafarers, a detail the company highlighted as part of its effort to include local talent in its global operations.
BYD officials said choosing the Philippines as the maiden port of call signals the country’s growing importance in the brand’s international network.
“This milestone is a testament to the Philippines’ readiness for large-scale EV adoption,” said Bob Palanca, managing director of BYD Cars Philippines. “Being the first stop on this vessel’s global journey highlights our country’s role in BYD’s sustainable growth and our shared vision of clean, future-ready mobility.”
The arrival also lays the groundwork for a new way of moving vehicles worldwide. BYD plans to rely on its own fleet of specialized ships to reduce emissions while keeping up with rising global demand for electric cars. The goal: align clean energy production with equally sustainable distribution.
“With this dedicated fleet, BYD is finding better ways to deliver clean mobility worldwide,” said Adam Hu, country head of BYD Philippines. “Having the journey in Batangas highlights how advanced logistics and innovation come together to drive our sustainable future.”
The vessel itself is hard to miss. Nearly 200 meters long and 38 meters wide, it can carry up to 7,000 vehicles in one trip. Inside, it has 16 adjustable decks, smart loading systems, and sensors that maintain the right climate for EVs, hybrids, and even electric buses. Its dual-fuel propulsion system runs on liquefied natural gas, which produces 30 percent fewer emissions than traditional marine fuel.
Named after BYD’s Zhengzhou manufacturing hub in China, the ship is the first of eight planned carriers that will form the backbone of the company’s global supply chain. Overseas exports for BYD have already surged, up nearly 160 percent compared to last year.
For Filipino buyers, the move also means quicker access to vehicles and spare parts. With more frequent shipments expected, availability will improve as BYD continues expanding its local presence.
BYD Cars Philippines currently operates through ACMobility, the Ayala Group’s mobility arm, with dealerships across Metro Manila and major provincial cities like Cebu, Davao, Pampanga, Cagayan de Oro and Bacolod. ACMobility has also been building EV charging hubs nationwide since 2023, part of Ayala’s long-term plan to create a reliable charging network for the country.