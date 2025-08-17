Bulacan governor to require flood project reviews

Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando announced Sunday that he will issue an executive order requiring all flood control projects in the province to be reviewed and approved by his office before implementation.

The move follows recent concerns over projects reportedly carried out without his knowledge.

In a radio interview, Fernando said several flood control works in Bulacan were implemented without prior review or coordination with the provincial government.

He said the executive order would ensure that all future projects are subjected to provincial scrutiny and oversight.

"I was mostly shocked when President Marcos visited. When we saw what was done to the rivers in Bulusan — and those were just samples, there were many of them — we saw, along with the President, that there was a lack of cement, a lack of sand. It was very clear that things were done cheaply and not completed," Fernando said in Filipino.

The governor noted that some of the projects had already been presented to the President as completed, despite being substandard. He emphasized that his administration had no role in implementing them, which were under the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Fernando called for a full investigation into the matter.

"Someone must be held accountable for this. I have instructed our PIA and PLO to investigate how this happened, and also directed the engineering office to conduct an ocular inspection to identify these projects. I will then forward the findings to our legal team for further discussion," he said.

He also vowed to take legal action against those responsible, including contractors involved.

Fernando further urged President Marcos to personally oversee the investigation to avoid internal interference.