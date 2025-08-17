Bregente rules ICTSI Intercollegiate golf

MEXICO, Pampanga — Rolando Bregente delivered an impressive performance in his ICTSI Intercollegiate Tour debut, holing out with a dramatic eagle on the final hole to cap a stirring three-under 68 and clinch a two-stroke victory over Sean Granada in Round 4 at the Beverly Place Golf Club here Sunday.

But despite the breathtaking showcase of talent and nerves of steel, Bregente--and his Lyceum of the Philippines University-Cavite--will not be part of the season-ending finals next month as both the player and team failed to meet the minimum participation requirement of two events to qualify for the championship round.

Granada, the standout from the College of St. Benilde who topped Round 2 at Splendido Taal, rallied with three birdies on the back nine of the par-71 course to card a 70 and secure runner-up honors. Alongside Zach Castro of La Salle-1--winner of Round 3 at Pradera Verde last week--they now lead the list of qualifiers advancing to the grand finals set for 23 to 25 September at Splendido Taal.

Under IIT rules, only teams and players who competed in at least two of the four rounds are eligible for the grand finals. The Top 8 teams and ties in each division, including the ladies, will advance, along with all players who have earned points.

Bregente, playing his first and only leg of the four-round, course-hopping tour, upstaged a stellar field that had split the first three rounds, including UP-1’s Joshua Buenaventura (Royal Northwoods), Granada and Castro.

Their expected three-way duel for a second leg victory was quickly derailed as Bregente, from the talent-rich Bukidnon, stormed out of the gates with a birdie on the opening hole. He showcased elite-level ball-striking, combining a booming long game with clinical iron play and rock-solid putting to dominate the field.

Birdies from Nos. 9 to 11 propelled him to a three-shot cushion, but a wobble with three bogeys in the next four holes saw his lead briefly evaporate and La Salle individual player Robin See seize the lead at one-under.

Still, Bregente, who honed his talent playing for Del Monte in Interclub tournaments, responded with the poise of a seasoned pro, firing a birdie on the par-3 16th and capping his round with an eagle on the par-5 18th.

From near the greenside bunker, he lofted a precise shot that landed just short of the pin before rolling in on a tricky downhill lie.

“I didn’t expect to shoot a 68, much less make an eagle, especially on that downhill,” Bregente said.

Buenaventura and Castro shared third place with See with identical 74s. See faded late, bogeying four of the last six holes.