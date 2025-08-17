Blooms to mass report Xian Gaza’s FB account

Infuriated over the latest shenanigans of content creator Xian Gaza, who accused one BINI member of hyper sex bouts, Blooms plan to mass report the Pambansang Marites’ Facebook page.
“I’d if I used the right flair, pero totoo namang clout chaser si Xian Gaza and feeling relevant palagi. Nanggigigil ako sa pagiging pakialamero neto, jusko! Hindi ba puwedeng i-report FB account netong demonyong ‘to na laging naghahasik ng lagim sa iba’t ibang public figures? Siya yung tipo ng tao na magaling pumuna sa buhay at ginagawa ng ibang tao, pero pagdating sa sarili niya, bulag siya. Parang feeling niya, napaka-perpekto niyang tao, ni hindi nga makauwi ng Pilipinas ang gago! Sawsawero, bida bida (I’m not sure if I used the right flair, but Xian Gaza is indeed a clout chaser and always trying to stay relevant. Can we not report this person’s Facebook account, which is spreading horror to various public figures? He is the kind of person who criticizes other people’s lives and activities, but when it comes to himself, he’s blind. He feels as if he’s a perfect guy; he can’t even return to the Philippines! He’s a meddler, always right),” wailed one fan.
“LET US MASS REPORT HIS PAGE,” one supporter suggested.
Lance Carr loses cellphone to a thief
In the middle of chaos after the Vivarkada concert recently, Lance Carr lost his cellphone while wading into a sea of fans.
Carr’s close friend, Marco Gallo, shared a short video on his Instagram page, Saturday, 16 August, where a nondescript female fan was caught slipping her hand into Carr’s pocket. She was able to get the young actor’s cellphone.
“After tonight’s concert, a phone belonging to our friend Lance went missing in the crowd. Thanks to the help of some kind people, we were able to gather video from different angles showing a certain individual during the time of the incident,” Gallo wrote in his caption.
“While we cannot make any conclusions without certainty, the footage does raise questions,” he added.
In conclusion, Gallo appealed: “If you recognize this person, please reach out to us directly and feel free to share this post so we can recover the phone. Thank you for helping us keep our community safe.”
Vice Ganda returns to ‘It’s Showtime’
After an absence of five straight days, Vice Ganda has returned to It’s Showtime Saturday, 16 August.
Her return comes right on the heels of controversy brought about her her “jetski holiday” joke, which caused an uproar among Diehard Duterte Supporters (DDS).
“Sa lahat ng tao, sa lahat ng madlang pipol na nagmamahal sa akin, araw- araw ko pong ipinagdiriwang ang pagmamahan n’yo sa akin. Maraming salamat (To all of the people, to all of the people who love me, I celebrate your love to me every day)," she said.
And to show her love for the audience, Vice Ganda announced: “At dahil sa pasasalamat ko sa inyo, lahat kayo rito ililibbre ko sa McDonald’s dahil love n’yo ko at love ko kayo, love ko ‘to (And because I am grateful to you, all of you here I will treat at McDonald’s because you love me and I love you, I love this)."