Bantayan resort under fire

STA. FE, Bantayan Island — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas (DENR-EMB 7) has flagged Fifth Avenue Property Development Corporation for violating its Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) by constructing an 11-story resort in Sta. Fe, far exceeding the approved three-story limit.

Under DENR Administrative Order 2009-09, buildings in protected areas must not exceed 10 meters in height and should not obstruct the natural landscape.

The Community Environment and Natural Resources Office issued three notices of violation, ordering the developer to halt activities that may cause “great vertical damage to the environment.” The DENR regional executive director Paquito Melicor also cited the project’s violation of its Protected Area Management Board clearance.

The Cebu Provincial Government will conduct its own investigation into the Stria Resort project.

“Based on their information, which was backed up by a document they showed us, the permit was for three stories,” said Governor Pamela Baricuatro, adding that the Provincial Legal Department will review the documents starting 18 August.

The Sta. Fe municipal government defended the project:

“The Municipality granted a building permit to Fifth Avenue on September 7, 2023, after the company completed requirements and secured an ECC.”

It also cited a 2022 inspection showing the site is “outside the 20-meter easement zone and within the multiple use zone.”

Still, residents and visitors have raised concerns about the resort’s scale, particularly near Kota Beach, citing risks related to wastewater and shoreline setbacks.

Environmental lawyer Gloria Estenzo Ramos warned:

“Unchecked construction in protected landscapes threatens Bantayan Island’s biodiversity and violates environmental laws.”

In response, Fifth Avenue defended the legality of the project, saying there is nothing illegal about the development of The Stria. It added that it has valid title over the property... and has obtained all the necessary approvals, permits and licenses.

The company is reportedly linked to the family of Michael Dino, former Presidential Assistant for the Visayas under the Duterte administration.