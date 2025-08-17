Arci Muñoz: Dynast to media maven with NDM Studios

Arci Muñoz has long captivated audiences with her fearless screen portrayals, magnetic presence, and undeniable versatility as both an actress and singer. But beyond the spotlight, few know that she belongs to one of the most powerful families in Philippine media — the Duavits, the backbone of GMA Network.

Arci is directly related to Gilberto “Jimmy” Roy Duavit Jr., Chairman Emeritus and CEO of GMA Network Inc., and Congressman Michael John “Jack” Duavit, a board member of the network and a respected lawmaker. As part of this influential lineage, she carries a legacy that helped shape the country’s television landscape. Yet, rather than resting on heritage, Arci is carving her own path — boldly, globally, and on her own terms.

Building a global creative empire

The actress recently took a career-defining leap by launching her own international production house, NDM Studios, which now operates across Asia with offices in Japan, Taiwan, and Singapore. With a focus on creative content, cross-cultural storytelling, and amplifying Filipino talent, NDM Studios is positioned to bridge borders and put Filipino creativity on the global stage.

Her move into production signals a powerful new chapter — one where Arci steps beyond the roles written for her, and instead writes the narrative herself.

A voice on the world stage

Beyond entertainment and entrepreneurship, Arci continues to expand her influence as a cultural ambassador. In 2025, she was named a Selection Committee Member and Council Representative for Miss Universe Egypt, a role that highlights her advocacy for representation, global collaboration, and women empowerment.

Her presence in the international pageant scene underscores not just her star power, but her ability to connect cultures and spotlight diverse voices on platforms where visibility matters most.

Ties that bind

Her dual identity — as a Duavit and as an independent creative — came into sharper focus at a recent high-profile gala where she reunited with members of her influential family. A candid Instagram Story captioned “Little fam reunion” immediately stirred buzz online, reminding the public of her direct connection to one of the most powerful dynasties in Philippine media.

But while her family name carries weight, Arci’s story is increasingly about how she has stepped out from its shadow to build something uniquely her own.

A legacy all her own

From celebrated actress to cultural ambassador, and now as the founder of a global production company, Arci Muñoz embodies a rare mix of heritage and innovation. She has embraced her lineage, but instead of being defined by it, she uses it as a springboard to create impact far beyond the local entertainment scene.

Her journey is proof that legacy is not only inherited — it can also be redefined. And as Arci Muñoz continues to break boundaries and amplify Filipino talent on the world stage, she is shaping a legacy that is distinctly hers: bold, global, and future-forward.