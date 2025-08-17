American pastor accused of child abuse in Pampanga faces deportation

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said American pastor Jeremy Keith Ferguson, accused of abusing at least 160 children in Pampanga, has been placed on the Bureau of Immigration’s (BI) watchlist to prevent him from leaving the country to face criminal charges.

DSWD Standards Bureau Director Megan Manahan confirmed on Sunday that the 48-year-old founder of the New Life Baptist Church of Mexico, Pampanga, would not be permitted to leave the Philippines by virtue of a BI commitment order on 15 August.

Ferguson was arrested on 13 August following a cease-and-desist order against his facility. The abuse allegations surfaced after spot monitoring by the DSWD Standards Bureau, where children disclosed experiencing physical, verbal, and psychological abuse allegedly committed by Ferguson and other house parents.

There were also accounts of minors being chained, locked in rooms, and deprived of food.

Ferguson is facing two counts of violating Section 10(a) of Republic Act 7160, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act. Each charge carries a bail of P80,000.

Manahan said that although the offenses are bailable, Ferguson cannot be released because of his immigration charge.

The BI on Saturday confirmed that deportation proceedings are being prepared against Ferguson, with Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado saying, “This kind of depravity has no place in the country.”

The rescued children are under the custody of the DSWD Field Office 3 and are receiving psychosocial support.