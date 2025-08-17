SUBSCRIBE NOW
SUBSCRIBE NOW
WORLD

3 killed, 8 hurt in late-night shooting at Brooklyn lounge

Crown Heights, Brooklyn
Crown Heights, BrooklynBy Arnab Majumdar, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=54384229
Published on

Three people were killed and eight others were wounded after gunfire erupted during a dispute at a crowded Brooklyn lounge early Sunday.

Shots were fired around 3:30 AM inside Taste of the City in Crown Heights, according to New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch. Responding officers found 11 people with gunshot wounds.

Among the victims, a 27-year-old man, a 35-year-old man, and another male whose age has not been released were pronounced dead. The remaining victims — men and women aged 27 to 61 — were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions have not yet been disclosed.

Detectives recovered at least 36 shell casings and a firearm near the scene. Police believe several shooters were involved, though no arrests had been made as of Sunday morning.

Brooklyn shooting
Crown Heights lounge

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph