3 killed, 8 hurt in late-night shooting at Brooklyn lounge

Three people were killed and eight others were wounded after gunfire erupted during a dispute at a crowded Brooklyn lounge early Sunday.

Shots were fired around 3:30 AM inside Taste of the City in Crown Heights, according to New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch. Responding officers found 11 people with gunshot wounds.

Among the victims, a 27-year-old man, a 35-year-old man, and another male whose age has not been released were pronounced dead. The remaining victims — men and women aged 27 to 61 — were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions have not yet been disclosed.

Detectives recovered at least 36 shell casings and a firearm near the scene. Police believe several shooters were involved, though no arrests had been made as of Sunday morning.