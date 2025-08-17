20 students get financial aid from SEZ, Aboitiz

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT — Twenty students from public and private schools in Olongapo City and this Freeport received financial assistance from Subic EnerZone Corporation (SEZ) and the Aboitiz Foundation Inc.

The turnover ceremony was held at the SEZ office, where scholars from Regional Science High School III, Tapinac Senior High School, St. Joseph High School, Columban College and Sta. Rita High School were awarded financial support for their education.

Justin Jay Navarro, deputy COO of the EnerZone Group, said this year’s program marked the 15th turnover of the scholarship initiative. Since 2010, he noted, SEZ has remained committed to education and community development by helping Grade 11 and 12 students pursue their studies.

Meanwhile, Jake Rallos, talent attraction and retention specialist of the EnerZone Group, shared that Aboitiz Power Corporation and SEZ’s partner universities in Luzon also offer scholarship opportunities in Electrical Engineering.

He explained that the 20 current scholars may apply for another grant if they decide to pursue Electrical Engineering in college — and that after graduation, they will have the chance to work with the energy company.