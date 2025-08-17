20 scholars get financial aid from SEZ, Aboitiz

Subic Bay Freeport — Some 20 scholars from public and private schools in Olongapo City and this Freeport were given financial assistance by Subic EnerZone Corporation and the Aboitiz Foundation, Inc.

The turnover of the financial assistance was held at the Subic EnerZone Corporation's office here, where scholars from the Regional Science High School III, Tapinac Senior High School, St. Joseph High School, Columban College Inc., and Sta. Rita High School were given funds to finance their schooling.

According to Justin Jay Navarro, Deputy COO of EnerZone Group, this year marks the 15th Year Turnover Program, where 20 scholars from public and private schools received financial assistance.

He added that since 2010, SEZ has demonstrated its enduring commitment to education and community development by supporting the educational pursuits and aspirations of Grade 11 and 12 students through this program.

Jake Rallos, Talent Attraction and Retention Specialist of EnerZone Group from the HR Department, discussed scholarship opportunities in Electrical Engineering at Aboitiz Power Corporation and Subic EnerZone's partner universities in Luzon.

He cited that the 20 scholars can avail another scholarship grant from the two companies if they continue their educational path towards becoming electrical engineers, adding that after graduating, they will be hired by the energy company.