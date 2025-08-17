2 aliens robbed, killed in Malate

Two foreign nationals were killed in a shooting in Malate, Manila, after they were attacked by two assailants on a motorcycle.

According to the Manila Police District’s homicide investigators, the victims’ nationalities have not been confirmed, but they are believed to be either Korean or Japanese.

The incident took place at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Malvar Street in front of the Sheraton Manila Bay.

A police report and a witness account state the two victims were with a tour guide when two men on a white and blue SkyDrive motorcycle approached them after they exited a taxi. One of the suspects grabbed a sling bag from one of the victims, while the other repeatedly fired a gun at the two men.

The suspects, who were armed with a gun, fled with the bag, which contained cash, cellphones and other valuables.

The victims were described as men in their late 20s to mid-30s. One was wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts with a dragon tattoo on his back. The other was wearing a green T-shirt and white shorts.

Police investigators are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the assailants.