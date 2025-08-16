Zéla: From bullied girl to P-Pop’s fierce solo ace

As a child, Zéla was often singled out for being “too quiet” and “different.”

Classmates didn’t quite understand her and bullying became a cruel reality. But while she once felt like she did not belong, there was always something in her that she knew — owning the stage was in her DNA.

“Perhaps I was bullied because they noticed something unusual about me. Perhaps I was too quiet as a child. I had to undergo bullying, and I believe it is important to say that,” she opened up, her voice steady but still marked by the weight of the memory.

Today, at 24, Zéla stands on the opposite end of that lonely childhood — commanding arenas filled with both admirers and critics, and not letting either distract her from her purpose.

Owning her power

From her lyrics to her wardrobe to the visuals she releases, Zéla’s artistry is steeped in women’s empowerment. Every creative choice is deliberate — a bold statement that women can be unapologetically themselves.

“It is important to convey a message of female empowerment because, first and foremost, I am a woman,” she said. “I want to be a voice for women who are voiceless and afraid to be themselves, inspiring them to completely accept who they truly are.”

Her debut album, Lockhart, is a love letter to women — though, as she pointed out, men are welcome to enjoy it, too. Tracks like “A.C.E,” “Arangkada,” “Chaos” and “Leave Me” explore the full spectrum of women’s emotions, struggles and victories.

“The album title means I’m locked in to my goals and what I want to accomplish,” she said. “Since I grew up abroad, I’m trying to enhance my Tagalog. We incorporated Tagalog lyrics in some songs, with co-writers helping for the fully Filipino tracks.”

Feminism in fashion and visuals

Zéla believes what a woman wears can be as empowering as the words she speaks. Her personal style is fun, youthful and mysterious — often challenging traditional norms.

“A woman who dares to wear an outfit that’s not socially acceptable is an example of empowerment,” she said.

In her visuals — whether music videos, promo shoots or stage photos — deep, striking colors dominate, symbolizing women’s intensity, power and voice.

The journey so far

Zéla’s rise has been swift but well-earned. Born and raised in the United States, she debuted under AQ Prime Music in 2023 with Karma, quickly earning the title Philippine Pop Top New Artist of the Year. Singles “Pogi Boy” and “01/01” followed, the latter a heartfelt gift to her fans on her birthday.

In February 2025, she made history as the only P-pop soloist to perform at Manila’s first-ever Waterbomb Festival. After a brief hiatus, she returns with “Lockhart,” a 10-track testament to her growth as an artist and a woman.

Looking ahead, she dreams of collaborating with Sarah Geronimo and girl group BINI, taking her sound — and her message — further into the global stage.

From scar to spotlight

For Zéla, the journey from a bullied girl to a confident soloist is more than a personal victory — it is proof that the stage belongs to anyone brave enough to claim it.

“It feels good to celebrate the voices of women and those who came before me,” she said, a smile breaking across her face.

With “Lockhart” now streaming on Spotify and all major platforms, Zéla is ready to bring her brand of girl power to the world — turning every note, lyric and every performance into a rallying cry for women everywhere.